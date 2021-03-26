Left Menu

Will file complaint against BMC: BJP leader on hospital fire

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday said he would file a complaint of criminal negligence against the BMC in connection with the fire at a hospital in a city mall, in which two COVID-19 patients died and 70 others were evacuated.The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS also sought to know how a COVID-19 centre was given permission to operate in a mall.The blaze erupted at the Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in Bhandup area shortly after Thursday midnight.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 11:37 IST
Will file complaint against BMC: BJP leader on hospital fire

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday said he would file a complaint of criminal negligence against the BMC in connection with the fire at a hospital in a city mall, in which two COVID-19 patients died and 70 others were evacuated.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also sought to know how a COVID-19 centre was given permission to operate in a mall.

The blaze erupted at the Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in Bhandup area shortly after Thursday midnight. The hospital is situated on the top floor of the four-storeyed mall building and 76 patients, most of them being treated for COVID-19, were there when the fire broke out, police said.

Somaiya said the mall is an ''epitome of corruption''.

''I am going to file a complaint of criminal negligence against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). There have been several complaints against this mall, but no action was taken against its owners,'' he alleged.

MNS general secretary Sandeep Deshpande claimed that the mall has not obtained occupancy certificate (OC) so far and its fire audit has not been completed so far.

''The mall was operational without the OC by the BMC.

The fire audit could not be completed as the fire system in place there was unsatisfactory. That is why, the fire brigade did not issue its a clearance certificate to it,'' he told reporters.

''I still wonder why this mall was used in setting up a COVID-19 centre. The local ward officer should be questioned and probed for allowing treatment of coronavirus patients at the mall,'' he said.

The Shiv Sena rules the Mumbai civic body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It's terrifying and sad: Radhike Apte on scrutiny of OTT platforms

Streamers have been a new source of employment for the entertainment industry, says actor Radhika Apte, who believes the digital space is a medium that can thrive under the freedom of expression.Apte, whose series Sacred Games, Ghoul and fi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares rebound as investors weigh economy against diplomacy

Global shares bounced back on Friday, with Asian stocks recovering from a three-month low, as investors focused more on optimism about the global economic recovery than rising tensions between the West and China.European stocks look set to ...

Ramp up COVID-19 testing facilities in Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials that coronavirus testing facilities should be set up at railway stations, bus depots and airports in the state in view of greater movement of people for the Holi festival.A...

India to soon widen vaccination campaign beyond those above age 45

India will widen its coronavirus vaccination campaign in the near future to include more people, instead of restricting it to those above age 45, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.The federal government has already announced ever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021