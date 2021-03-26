'Satyagraha' ends atrocities, arrogance: Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Bandh

Extending support to farmers observing 'Bharat Bandh' today to mark the completion of four months of their agitation against the central farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said 'satyagraha' ends atrocities, injustice and arrogance. "India's history shows that 'satyagraha' ends atrocities, injustice and arrogance. The movement should be in national interest and peaceful," Gandhi tweeted.

Farmers are observing 'Bharat Bandh' today to mark the completion of four months of their agitation against the central farm laws. The bandh, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), will be observed till 6 pm.

Advertisement

Roads and trains will be blocked and services are expected to remain suspended, except for ambulance and other essential services. Farmers have been protesting at the different border of Delhi since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)