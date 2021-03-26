Left Menu

Various Urdu publications in their Friday editions reported that both Houses of Parliament had adjourned sine die, ahead of the scheduled time.

Urdu Bulletin: Parliament's sine die adjournment, Maharashtra crisis highlighted
Various Urdu publications in their Friday editions reported that both Houses of Parliament had adjourned sine die, ahead of the scheduled time. Campaigning for Assembly elections in West Bengal, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's petition in Bombay High Court have also been prominently displayed in most newspapers.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper reported that both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die, nearly two weeks before scheduled time keeping in mind requests made for curtailment of the second part of the Budget session by various MPs. The session started on January 29 and has to run till April 8. The publication also highlighted that the campaigning of the first phase of the Assembly election in West Bengal ended at 5 pm on Thursday. The polls are scheduled in the first phase on March 27 in the state.

It also highlighted that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh filed a plea in the Bombay High Court seeking an "immediate and unbiased" probe against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Inquilab: The publication leads with the former Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Waze's news stating that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered many cartridges from his house. Waze is accused of being involved in the case of the Mumbai explosives and the death of Mansukh Hiren recovered from Scorpio car.

It also carried the news of "Bharat Bandh" which was called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and will be observed till 6 pm today. The ending of election campaigning in West Bengal has also been reported by the newspaper.

Rashtriya Sahara: The daily highlighted the Supreme Court's order asking the Indian Army and Indian Navy to consider the grant of the permanent commission for eligible women officers, who were excluded on the ground of fitness standards. The publication also carried the Former Mumbai Cop Sachin Waze's news that he will be in custody till April 3 and at least 62 cartridges have been recovered from his residence in Mumbai. (ANI)

