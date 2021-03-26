Congress announces candidates for Belgaon, Tirupati Lok Sabha bypolls

Congress announces candidates for Belgaon, Tirupati Lok Sabha bypollsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 13:26 IST
The Congress on Friday announced its candidates for the bye-elections in Tirupati and Belgaun Lok Sabha constituencies.
Party president Sonia Gndhi has approved the candidature of Chinta Mohan for the ensuing bye-election to Tirupati (SC) Parliamentary constituency of Andhra Pradesh, according to a statement.
The Congress president has also approved the candidature of Satish Jarakiholi for the bye-election to Belgaon Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.
The bypolls will be held on April 17 and the counting will be held on May 2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
