Our party candidates have pledged to serve people: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Friday said that his party candidates have pledged to work for the people of the state.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-03-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 13:40 IST
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan during election campaign . Image Credit: ANI

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Friday said that his party candidates have pledged to work for the people of the state. "Our candidates have given the bond that they will work for people. Our candidates are instruments to serve you and they will not be leaders. They are tourist guides to your constituency who will show you what they have changed," he said.

Kamal Haasan was campaigning in Chennai's Arumbakkam MMDA colony market zone for Anna Nagar assembly constituency for party candidate Pon Raj, who is infected with the coronavirus. MNM chief said that Pon Raj is affected with corona infection and hospitalised but attended the video conference. It's the digital era now. MNM is paper-less digital party.

Accusing the other parties of copying his schemes, he said that the announcement made by his party one and half years ago about the housewife wage scheme is being announced by all parties. MLA work can be reviewed through Right to information, you can see yourself how much our MLAs spend. It's not only MGR who asked how much a party spends it we also will be open to show you what we spend, he said.

"We cannot make corruption go away overnight but when leadership is good it will happen. I assure you that will not make (theft or corruption) it happen again. I want to make the administration corruption-free and for it to happen, we have to be given the chance to win. I assure you that we will full fill our promise for sure," he added. The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

