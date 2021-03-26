Left Menu

Non-profit organisation Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam to contest Kerala Assembly polls

A non-profit organisation formed by an industry group Anna-Kitex is contesting the ongoing Assembly polls in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

ANI | Ernakulam (Kerala) | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:06 IST
Non-profit organisation Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam to contest Kerala Assembly polls
Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam chief Sabu M Jacob. . Image Credit: ANI

By Aiman Khan A non-profit organisation formed by an industry group Anna-Kitex is contesting the ongoing Assembly polls in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam, in 2015, has contested in local body elections and came to power in Kizhakkambalam gram panchayat in Ernakulam district of Kerala. "When we started as a non-profit organisation in 2012, the idea was to make a model village. But the political parties started opposing us. Eventually, we decided to contest the Panchayat election 2015 and we won 17 seats out of 19," Chief of Twenty20 Sabu M Jacob told ANI.

"We have made our panchayat corruption-free. In the first five years, we focused on basic amenities. This time we are focusing more on things like shopping malls," Jacob said. "We are contesting in eight seats in the Ernakulam. Initially, we thought of contesting 14 seats but could not find out right people to contest so we limited to 8 seats," he said.

"People are looking for change as they are frustrated and are upset with Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA)," he added. Jacob also said that the party manifesto include promises to make the state corruption-free and digital development.

A resident of Kizhakkambalam said that in the reign of Twenty20, their monthly expenses have dropped to Rs 1000. "We are happy and satisfied," he said.

Elections in Kerala will be held on April 6 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi minister Gopal Rai takes first dose of COVID vaccine

Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Friday took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital here and appealed to all eligible people to participate in the inoculation drive.Went to LNJP Hospital to take COVID-19 vac...

Recovery optimism pushes UK stocks higher; Smiths Group shines

British shares rose on Friday as higher February retail sales underpinned global economic recovery optimism, while Smiths Group jumped after posting a better-than-expected half-year profit. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.7, with mini...

AP Interview: Serie A trying to get it right on anti-racism

A botched anti-racism campaign launch involving a painting of apes. Consistent failures to punish clubs whose fans direct monkey chants at black players. A scathing verbal attack from FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who lambasted Italian s...

Former Lankan president Sirisena denies prior knowledge of Easter Sunday attacks

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday denied charges that he had any prior knowledge of the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed 258 people, including 11 Indians.This was Sirisenas first public reaction since...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021