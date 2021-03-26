BJP releases poll manifesto for Puducherry, promises 2.5 lakh new jobs, Rs 6,000 yearly assistance to fishermen

The BJP on Friday released the poll manifesto for Puducherry in which it promised to create 2.5 lakh new jobs for youth, financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year for all fishermen, and free scooty for girls pursuing higher education if it is elected to power in the Union Territory. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Giriraj Singh released BJP's manifesto for Puducherry.

"The BJP manifesto speaks about 'nyay' as it has been made after taking suggestions from the public. We did not make the manifesto sitting in an AC room. People will see Modi Ji delivering his promises," Sitharaman said. The BJP also promised Rs 2,000 top-up assistance to farmers under the PM KISAN scheme, the launch of a 5-year Water Security Plan for Puducherry, and setting up an Integrated Cattle development center under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

For fishermen, the BJP promised to provide Mudra loans for street fish vendors, fishermen's wivees, an increase of 'lean period' allowance from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 during the fishing banned period, and subsidies for fiber boats, diesel, and cold storage. The party also talked about doubling farmers' income and milk and dairy products in Puducherry in five years.

The BJP also promised new industrial and investment policies including the comprehensive framework of subsidies and incentives, creating a safe, predictable, and enabling environment for ease of doing business, and the launch of the Global Invest Puducherry Summit within the first year of forming the government. The manifesto also mentioned setting up a new Puducherry Financial Corporation (PFC) to cater to MSMEs, start-ups, SHGs, fishermen cooperatives, artisans, etc, and a Mega Textile Park with all the integrated facilities and quick turnaround time for minimizing transportation losses.

The BJP also promised to establish a "Puducherry Education Board" that will also conduct Xth and XIIth board exams for students of the UT. The manifesto promised to ensure free and quality education to all female students from KG to PG, provide laptops free of cost to college students of all higher education institutes, and a provision for a free scooty to all girls pursuing higher education in Puducherry.

According to the manifesto, if BJP is elected then it will remove all encroachment of temple lands and set up a special temple restoration fund to renovate and repair temples. A new Puducherry Youth Welfare and Sports Board also find its mention in the manifesto.

The BJP also promised to create a Startup Puducherry Fund to provide subsidized loans up to Rs 25 lakhs to start-ups. The party said 30 percent reservation for Puducherry-based students in government and private colleges and all government vacancies will be made once it is elected to power.

Community sports centers to be established, public gyms will be set up in every constituency, read the manifesto. The BJP promised to ensure that there are 50 percent women employees in all government and public sector institutions, interest-free loan up to Rs 5 lakhs for women-run SHGs, 50 pc reservation for women in local body elections, and free sanitary napkin vending machines in all public places, schools, colleges, Anganwadis and PDS shops.

While the Congress is fighting the polls in an alliance with DMK, the opposition tie-up consists of All India NR Congress, BJP, and AIADMK. Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6.

Of the 30 assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15 legislative Assembly of Puducherry. In the 2016 assembly polls, Congress had won 15 seats, All India NR Congress secured eight seats, AIADMK got four seats, DMK walked away with two MLAs. BJP could not win any seats.

