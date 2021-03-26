Left Menu

BJP will enact laws to check 'love and land jihad': Shah

He Gandhi does not understand Assam and its identity, he said.Assams identity is linked to Vaishnav saints Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdeva, brave Ahom general Lachit Barphukan who saved the state from Mughal invasion and Bharat Ratnas Bhupen Hazarika and Gopinath Bordoloi, he said.We will not allow Ajmal to become a symbol of Assams identity notwithstanding Congresss efforts to do so.

PTI | Kamalpur | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:37 IST
BJP will enact laws to check 'love and land jihad': Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP will enact laws to tackle the ''menace of love and land jihad'' in Assam if it is voted to power.

Addressing an election rally, Shah said appropriate laws and policies will be put in place to strengthen Assamese culture and civilisation.

The manifesto also promised it will enforce a deradicalisation policy to identify and quash organisations and individuals fanning communal exclusion and separatism.

''The Congress manifesto is merely a tool for election campaign but the BJP manifesto is meant for implementation,'' he asserted.

He also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of describing AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal as representative of Assam's identity. ''He (Gandhi) does not understand Assam and its identity,'' he said.

Assam's identity is linked to Vaishnav saints Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdeva, brave Ahom general Lachit Barphukan who saved the state from Mughal invasion and Bharat Ratnas Bhupen Hazarika and Gopinath Bordoloi, he said.

''We will not allow Ajmal to become a symbol of Assam's identity notwithstanding Congress's efforts to do so. Can the Congress and AIUDF save the state from illegal infiltration?'' he said.

''Rahul baba should remember that it was their chief minister Tarun Gogoi who was once dismissive of the AIUDF chief and had asked 'Who is Ajmal?' And now it is the Congress which has joined hands with Ajmal to gather votes,'' he added.

Calling Gandhi a ''tourist'', Shah said the Congress leader was seen in the state only for 2-3 days during the elections and then vanishes for the next five years.

There are only three images before the people of Assam--that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development and service to people, of Rahul Gandhi's tourism and Ajmal's agenda of infiltration. The people of Assam have to decide what they want, Modiji's double engine for development or Congress-AIUDF's double infiltration, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi minister Gopal Rai takes first dose of COVID vaccine

Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Friday took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital here and appealed to all eligible people to participate in the inoculation drive.Went to LNJP Hospital to take COVID-19 vac...

Recovery optimism pushes UK stocks higher; Smiths Group shines

British shares rose on Friday as higher February retail sales underpinned global economic recovery optimism, while Smiths Group jumped after posting a better-than-expected half-year profit. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.7, with mini...

AP Interview: Serie A trying to get it right on anti-racism

A botched anti-racism campaign launch involving a painting of apes. Consistent failures to punish clubs whose fans direct monkey chants at black players. A scathing verbal attack from FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who lambasted Italian s...

Former Lankan president Sirisena denies prior knowledge of Easter Sunday attacks

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday denied charges that he had any prior knowledge of the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed 258 people, including 11 Indians.This was Sirisenas first public reaction since...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021