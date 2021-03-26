Left Menu

Rameswaram fishermen to boycott TN election, demand release of 54 fishermen captured by the Sri Lankan Navy

Rameswaram Association has decided to boycott the upcoming Assembly election and demanded for the immediate release of 54 Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry fishermen and their 5 boats captured by the Sri Lankan Navy.

ANI | Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:56 IST
Rameswaram fishermen to boycott TN election, demand release of 54 fishermen captured by the Sri Lankan Navy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Rameswaram Association has decided to boycott the upcoming Assembly election and demanded for the immediate release of 54 Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry fishermen and their 5 boats captured by the Sri Lankan Navy. "A resolution has been passed at a meeting of the Fishermen's Association calling for the immediate release of 54 Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry fishermen and their 5 boats captured by the Sri Lankan Navy if the Central Government does not intervene and release them immediately we will be boycotting the elections," said Jesuraj, Rameswaram Fishermen's Association secretary.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

