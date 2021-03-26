Ready to give my life for AIADMK's victory, says Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday asserted that he is ready to give his life for AIADMK's victory. "I have worked hard and came to this Chief Minister position step by step in my party. If hard work is there we can achieve success. I have also work in the path of what our Amma made," he said during the election campaign at Sivagangai.

"Will give my life for AIADMK's victory, says CM EPS at Sivagangai campaignMy throat has taken a hit because of my continued campaigns, But I'll not compromise, DMK should be defeated at any cost. Amma told in the assembly that AIADMK will live for hundred years after me, to keep up amma's words, not throat, I'll even give my life for the victory for AIADMK. Palaniswami said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is a family party and this election should make sure that the family party should be closed.

Advertisement

"I want to tell Stalin that our government saves rainwater and water in ground level have increased," he said. "In the past 50 years of history, no lakes in and around Chennai have been full but now it's 80 percent full so that we can use it on summer days ," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the law and order situation is maintained well in our state so that the inflow of investments continue to our state and due to our good governance many new industries have come to Tamil Nadu. 304 new industries have come forward to invest in our state. "In this constituency itself we gave 13 Amma mini-clinic in Tamil Nadu and we have also started 2000 Amma mini-clinic for poor and needy," he said.

He further said that the government has introduced 7.5 per cent reservations for government students in medical. "It's our poor state government students dream to join medical and we made way to fulfill their dreams. Our government and I took the decision to make sure government students should join medical, so we introduce a 7.5 per cent reservation. More than 400 government students have joined this year and next year 600 students can join medical. We also said our government will pay all the fees for government students in medical studies," he added.

He further added that his government has promised to give free washing machines and Rs 1500 per family. The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)