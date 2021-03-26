Left Menu

Ready to give my life for AIADMK's victory, says Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday asserted that he is ready to give his life for AIADMK's victory.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:58 IST
Ready to give my life for AIADMK's victory, says Palaniswami
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during election campaign. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday asserted that he is ready to give his life for AIADMK's victory. "I have worked hard and came to this Chief Minister position step by step in my party. If hard work is there we can achieve success. I have also work in the path of what our Amma made," he said during the election campaign at Sivagangai.

"Will give my life for AIADMK's victory, says CM EPS at Sivagangai campaignMy throat has taken a hit because of my continued campaigns, But I'll not compromise, DMK should be defeated at any cost. Amma told in the assembly that AIADMK will live for hundred years after me, to keep up amma's words, not throat, I'll even give my life for the victory for AIADMK. Palaniswami said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is a family party and this election should make sure that the family party should be closed.

"I want to tell Stalin that our government saves rainwater and water in ground level have increased," he said. "In the past 50 years of history, no lakes in and around Chennai have been full but now it's 80 percent full so that we can use it on summer days ," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the law and order situation is maintained well in our state so that the inflow of investments continue to our state and due to our good governance many new industries have come to Tamil Nadu. 304 new industries have come forward to invest in our state. "In this constituency itself we gave 13 Amma mini-clinic in Tamil Nadu and we have also started 2000 Amma mini-clinic for poor and needy," he said.

He further said that the government has introduced 7.5 per cent reservations for government students in medical. "It's our poor state government students dream to join medical and we made way to fulfill their dreams. Our government and I took the decision to make sure government students should join medical, so we introduce a 7.5 per cent reservation. More than 400 government students have joined this year and next year 600 students can join medical. We also said our government will pay all the fees for government students in medical studies," he added.

He further added that his government has promised to give free washing machines and Rs 1500 per family. The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC seeks EC's reply on Cong plea on bogus voters

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought an explanation from the Election Commission on a plea filed by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking to restrain fake and multiple entry voters from participating in the April 6 polls to the State...

Philippines breaks daily record for COVID-19 with nearly 10,000 cases

The Philippines reported 9,838 coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the highest daily jump since the pandemic began, as the World Bank warned that vaccinations needed to be a priority to limit further deaths and support the countrys health ...

HP: Fresh restrictions ban gatherings in Kangra district with surge in coronavirus cases

The Kangra district administration on Friday ordered for prohibiting mass gatherings in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and directed for seven days of quarantine for migrant labourers entering the district, officials said.In the orders is...

Japanese PM Suga expects to invite Biden to Tokyo Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he expects to invite President Joe Biden to the Tokyo Olympics when he visits the United States next month.Suga is expected to visit the White House on April 9.Suga was asked by a lawmaker ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021