Left Menu

Goa govt cancels Shigmo festival parades amid spike in COVID- 19 cases

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:58 IST
Goa govt cancels Shigmo festival parades amid spike in COVID- 19 cases

The Goa government on Friday announced that the Shigmo festival parades, which were scheduled to be held in the first week of April, stand cancelled in light of the rising coronavirus cases.

Shigmo is the biggest is spring festival in Goa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the legislative Assembly that the decision to cancel the Shigmo parades in the state has been taken to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 infection.

The issue was raised on the floor of the House by MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, who sought to know whether the state government is going ahead with the annual float parades.

The state tourism department hosts Shigmo Float parades in the coastal state on lines with the Carnival festivities in April.

The parades were scheduled to be held in three cities in the first week of April.

The traditional Shigmo festivities in temples will continue, but the hosts should abide by the COVID-19 restrictions, Sawant said, adding that weddings and other celebrations should be held with limited attendees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will Justin Theroux return for 'Sex and the City' revival? Here's his response

While fans are waiting with bated breath for the upcoming HBO Max Sex and the City revival, they cant help but wonder if actor Justin Theroux would return for the upcoming series. The star weighed in on whether he would join the reboot afte...

Kerala HC seeks EC's reply on Cong plea on bogus voters

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought an explanation from the Election Commission on a plea filed by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking to restrain fake and multiple entry voters from participating in the April 6 polls to the State...

Philippines breaks daily record for COVID-19 with nearly 10,000 cases

The Philippines reported 9,838 coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the highest daily jump since the pandemic began, as the World Bank warned that vaccinations needed to be a priority to limit further deaths and support the countrys health ...

HP: Fresh restrictions ban gatherings in Kangra district with surge in coronavirus cases

The Kangra district administration on Friday ordered for prohibiting mass gatherings in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and directed for seven days of quarantine for migrant labourers entering the district, officials said.In the orders is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021