Goa govt cancels Shigmo festival parades amid spike in COVID- 19 cases

Goa govt cancels Shigmo festival parades amid spike in COVID- 19 casesPTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:58 IST
The Goa government on Friday announced that the Shigmo festival parades, which were scheduled to be held in the first week of April, stand cancelled in light of the rising coronavirus cases.
Shigmo is the biggest is spring festival in Goa.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the legislative Assembly that the decision to cancel the Shigmo parades in the state has been taken to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 infection.
The issue was raised on the floor of the House by MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, who sought to know whether the state government is going ahead with the annual float parades.
The state tourism department hosts Shigmo Float parades in the coastal state on lines with the Carnival festivities in April.
The parades were scheduled to be held in three cities in the first week of April.
The traditional Shigmo festivities in temples will continue, but the hosts should abide by the COVID-19 restrictions, Sawant said, adding that weddings and other celebrations should be held with limited attendees.
