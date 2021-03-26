Left Menu

Govt trying to dismantle PDP: Mehbooba Mufti

Her remarks come a day after she was grilled for five hours by the Enforcement Directorate at its Srinagar office in connection with a money laundering case.In a tweet, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister charged, GOI Government of India is trying to dismantle PDP by luring threatening its members.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:07 IST
Govt trying to dismantle PDP: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Mar 26 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday accused the Centre of trying to dismantle her party by luring and threatening its members. Her remarks come a day after she was grilled for five hours by the Enforcement Directorate at its Srinagar office in connection with a money laundering case.

In a tweet, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister charged, ''GOI (Government of India) is trying to dismantle PDP by luring & threatening its members. Investigative agencies like ED are being used to intimidate me.'' Accusing the government of trying to subject her to political vendetta, she said, ''To make matters worse, Im being denied of my fundamental right to a passport. If this isn't political vendetta then what is?''. After the questioning, Mufti had told reporters that dissent has been criminalised in the country and central agencies like NIA, CBI and ED were being misused to silence the opposition.

''Dissent has been criminalised in this country. ED, CBI and NIA are being misused to silence the opposition tactically,'' she charged. She further charged that anyone opposing the current government was hounded by trumped up charges like sedition or money laundering.

''This country is not being run by the Constitution but the agenda of a particular political party,'' she alleged. Asked about the questions put forth to her by the ED, the PDP chief said she was asked about the sale of her ancestral land in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district and the use of the Chief Minister's discretionary funds.PTI MIJ DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will Justin Theroux return for 'Sex and the City' revival? Here's his response

While fans are waiting with bated breath for the upcoming HBO Max Sex and the City revival, they cant help but wonder if actor Justin Theroux would return for the upcoming series. The star weighed in on whether he would join the reboot afte...

Kerala HC seeks EC's reply on Cong plea on bogus voters

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought an explanation from the Election Commission on a plea filed by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking to restrain fake and multiple entry voters from participating in the April 6 polls to the State...

Philippines breaks daily record for COVID-19 with nearly 10,000 cases

The Philippines reported 9,838 coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the highest daily jump since the pandemic began, as the World Bank warned that vaccinations needed to be a priority to limit further deaths and support the countrys health ...

HP: Fresh restrictions ban gatherings in Kangra district with surge in coronavirus cases

The Kangra district administration on Friday ordered for prohibiting mass gatherings in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and directed for seven days of quarantine for migrant labourers entering the district, officials said.In the orders is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021