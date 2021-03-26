Left Menu

Congress leader seeks police security after alleged threat

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:14 IST
Congress leader seeks police security after alleged threat

Mangaluru, Mar 26 (PTI): Congress leader and businessman Rakesh Malli has sought police protection after he received an alleged life-threat, police sources said on Friday.

In his petition to the police, Malli claimed that the sons of the late underworld don-turned-social activist Muttappa Rai and Bengaluru-based rowdies Onti Rohit and 'Silent' Sunil were conspiring to eliminate him.

Malli was earlier identified with Rai but had distanced from him during his last days, the sources said.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the request would be verified and processed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will Justin Theroux return for 'Sex and the City' revival? Here's his response

While fans are waiting with bated breath for the upcoming HBO Max Sex and the City revival, they cant help but wonder if actor Justin Theroux would return for the upcoming series. The star weighed in on whether he would join the reboot afte...

Kerala HC seeks EC's reply on Cong plea on bogus voters

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought an explanation from the Election Commission on a plea filed by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking to restrain fake and multiple entry voters from participating in the April 6 polls to the State...

Philippines breaks daily record for COVID-19 with nearly 10,000 cases

The Philippines reported 9,838 coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the highest daily jump since the pandemic began, as the World Bank warned that vaccinations needed to be a priority to limit further deaths and support the countrys health ...

HP: Fresh restrictions ban gatherings in Kangra district with surge in coronavirus cases

The Kangra district administration on Friday ordered for prohibiting mass gatherings in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and directed for seven days of quarantine for migrant labourers entering the district, officials said.In the orders is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021