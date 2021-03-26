Congress facilitated infiltration, only BJP can stop it, says Amit Shah

Accusing Congress of facilitating infiltration in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can stop infiltrators as Prime Minister Narendra Modi can work on developing the state. "If Badruddin Ajmal's government is formed here, will it be able to stop infiltrators? Only the BJP government can stop the infiltrators. PM Modi speaks of developing Assam with the help of double engine government and Congress brings Kalapahad to facilitate double infiltration," Shah said while addressing a public rally in Assam's Kamrup.

"Rahul Gandhi who comes to Assam as a tourist, says Badruddin Ajmal is an identity of Assam. But Sankardev, Madhavdev, and Lachit Borphukan are Assam's identities. Congress can try as much as it wants, we won't let Badruddin Ajmal become an identity of Assam," he added. He further hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF)'s Badruddin Ajmal asking if Rahul Gandhi and Badruddin Ajmal can keep Assam safe.

"Last week was the anniversary of the Battle of Saraighat, fought under commander Lachit Borphukan's leadership. He protected his motherland from Mughals for many years," Shah further added. Security arrangements have been strengthened and COVID-19 protocols put in place in 47 constituencies where voting will take place on 27 March for the first phase of Assam Assembly elections.

In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 while 40 Assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

