Deeply mourn loss of lives in fire accident at Mumbai hospital: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that he deeply mourns the loss of lives in a fire at a hospital in Mumbai.

Ten patients died after a fire broke out at the hospital in the Bhandup area where coronavirus patients were being treated, a fire brigade official said.

''Deeply mourn the loss of lives in a fire accident at a hospital in Bhandup, Mumbai. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this tragedy. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured,'' Kovind tweeted.

