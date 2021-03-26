Left Menu

PM Modi meets political and community leaders in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the political and the community leaders here, including representatives of minorities and Mukhtijoddhas -- the fighters of the Bangladesh Liberation War.According to the Ministry of External Affairs MEA, Modi met political leaders from the ruling Grand Alliance during which they discussed diverse issues on bilateral relations to strengthen ties between the two nations.Engaging the Bangladeshi political leadership across the spectrum

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:17 IST
PM Modi meets political and community leaders in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the political and the community leaders here, including representatives of minorities and 'Mukhtijoddhas' -- the fighters of the Bangladesh Liberation War.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Modi met political leaders from the ruling Grand Alliance during which they discussed diverse issues on bilateral relations to strengthen ties between the two nations.

''Engaging the Bangladeshi political leadership across the spectrum! PM @narendramodi meets political leaders from 14 Party Alliance along with convener,'' the MEA tweeted, sharing a picture of the meeting.

Tweeting another picture of the prime minister with the opposition leaders, it said, ''Continuing dialogue with the entire political spectrum! PM @narendramodi engages opposition leaders of Bangladesh and discusses a wide gamut of issues on our bilateral relations.'' In a statement, the MEA said as part of his two-day visit to Bangladesh, Modi met the community leaders, including Representatives of Minorities in Bangladesh, Bangladeshi Mukhtijoddhas, Friends of India and Youth Icons.

Modi is on a two-day visit to Dhaka. During his visit, he will attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence, the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus, was received by Prime Minister Hasina at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his arrival.

A salute of 19 guns and Guard of honour were accorded to Prime Minister Modi at the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will Justin Theroux return for 'Sex and the City' revival? Here's his response

While fans are waiting with bated breath for the upcoming HBO Max Sex and the City revival, they cant help but wonder if actor Justin Theroux would return for the upcoming series. The star weighed in on whether he would join the reboot afte...

Kerala HC seeks EC's reply on Cong plea on bogus voters

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought an explanation from the Election Commission on a plea filed by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking to restrain fake and multiple entry voters from participating in the April 6 polls to the State...

Philippines breaks daily record for COVID-19 with nearly 10,000 cases

The Philippines reported 9,838 coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the highest daily jump since the pandemic began, as the World Bank warned that vaccinations needed to be a priority to limit further deaths and support the countrys health ...

HP: Fresh restrictions ban gatherings in Kangra district with surge in coronavirus cases

The Kangra district administration on Friday ordered for prohibiting mass gatherings in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and directed for seven days of quarantine for migrant labourers entering the district, officials said.In the orders is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021