PM Modi speaks to Kovind's son to enquire about President's health
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President Ram Nath Kovinds son on Friday to enquire about his health. Kovind is undergoing check-up at the Armys Research and Referral hospital here after complaining of chest discomfort, the hospital said.In a tweet the PMO said, PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Jis son.
In a tweet the PMO said, ''PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being.'' PTI KR DV DV
