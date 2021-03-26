Left Menu

Japanese PM Suga expects to invite Biden to Tokyo Olympics

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:27 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he expects to invite President Joe Biden to the Tokyo Olympics when he visits the United States next month.

Suga is expected to visit the White House on April 9.

Suga was asked by a lawmaker in Parliament if he would invite Biden. Suga replied: “Of course, I expect we will.'' The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23. They were postponed a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said a few days ago that fans from abroad will not be allowed to attend.

The Olympics and Paralympics will involve 15,400 athletes, and tens of thousands of officials, judges, VIPs, dignitaries, media and broadcasters.

Suga is expected to be the first foreign leader that Biden meets with in person since he took office in January.

The prime minister and all 80-90 accompanying staff will receive two doses of a coronavirus vaccine before the trip, officials have said. Biden and all the White House staff they will meet have already been vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

