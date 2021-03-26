Left Menu

Road projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore to be completed in Assam if BJP voted to power: Gadkari

At present, work is on for road projects worth Rs 35,000 crore.Assam will have road projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore if BJP is voted to power, Gadkari, who handles the road transport and highways portfolio, said.Assam can be termed developed only when poverty is eliminated from the state for which the government has approved a Rs 1,300-crore bamboo mission, the BJP leader said.What Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chandra Mohan Patowary did for Assam in the last five years, it was just a trailer.

PTI | Dharmapur | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:29 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said road projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore will be completed in Assam if the BJP is voted to power for the second time in the northeastern state.

Addressing an election rally here, the senior BJP leader exuded confidence that Assam will be one of the top states of the country, if the saffron party is re-elected for the second term.

''During our tenure, roads worth Rs 30,000 crore have been completed in Assam. Sanctions for roads worth another 50,000 crore have been given. At present, work is on for road projects worth Rs 35,000 crore.

''Assam will have road projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore if BJP is voted to power,'' Gadkari, who handles the road transport and highways portfolio, said.

Assam can be termed developed only when poverty is eliminated from the state for which the government has approved a Rs 1,300-crore bamboo mission, the BJP leader said.

''What Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and (Chandra Mohan) Patowary did for Assam in the last five years, it was just a trailer. The actual film is yet to start. You give your blessings and they will work again for your welfare,'' he added.

Gadkari was in Dharmapur, which is going to polls in the third phase of assembly polls on April 6, to campaign for heavyweight BJP candidate and minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, who is pitted against Congress moninee Ratul Patowary.

The BJP is contesting the three-phase state polls with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL).

