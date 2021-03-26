Left Menu

Kremlin, after Biden likens Xi to Putin, says both oppose U.S. exporting its democracy

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:29 IST
Kremlin, after Biden likens Xi to Putin, says both oppose U.S. exporting its democracy
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin responded on Friday to U.S. President Joe Biden likening Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Russia's Vladimir Putin saying Beijing and Moscow both opposed what he called the U.S. attempts to foist its brand of democracy on other countries.

Amid the worst U.S.-Chinese relations in decades, Biden on Thursday compared Xi to Putin, calling them both supporters of autocracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures rise as bank, energy stocks gain on recovery hopes

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as investors bought undervalued energy and bank stocks betting on what is expected to be the fastest economic growth since 1984, while awaiting inflation data later in the day.Wall Streets maj...

Voters being threatened in Nandigram: TMC tells EC

Trinamool Congress TMC raised concerns about the safety of voters in West Bengal to the Election Commission on Friday stating electorates are being intimidated and threatened in Nandigram, Bhagwanpur and Haripur. TMC MPs Derek OBrien and Ka...

Brazil's Butantan to seek trials of COVID-19 vaccine Butanvac, sources say

Brazils Butantan biomedical institute has developed a potential COVID-19 vaccine and on Friday will ask for regulatory approval to begin human trials, two sources familiar with the matter said. The potential new vaccine, Butanvac, was first...

Will Justin Theroux return for 'Sex and the City' revival? Here's his response

While fans are waiting with bated breath for the upcoming HBO Max Sex and the City revival, they cant help but wonder if actor Justin Theroux would return for the upcoming series. The star weighed in on whether he would join the reboot afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021