Kremlin, after Biden likens Xi to Putin, says both oppose U.S. exporting its democracy

Kremlin, after Biden likens Xi to Putin, says both oppose U.S. exporting its democracyReuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:29 IST
The Kremlin responded on Friday to U.S. President Joe Biden likening Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Russia's Vladimir Putin saying Beijing and Moscow both opposed what he called the U.S. attempts to foist its brand of democracy on other countries.
Amid the worst U.S.-Chinese relations in decades, Biden on Thursday compared Xi to Putin, calling them both supporters of autocracy.
