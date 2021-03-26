Kremlin says it won't respond to call from wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny to free him for medical reasons

The Kremlin said on Friday it would not respond to a call by jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny's wife to have her husband freed to receive urgent medical treatment. Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, called on Thursday for her husband to be immediately released and treated by doctors he trusted after his lawyers said he was in pain and being denied proper healthcare.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that her comments were a matter for the state prison service, not the Kremlin. Peskov also said that Russian citizens held in foreign prisons were faced with much harsher and more inhumane situations than anything faced by Navalny.

