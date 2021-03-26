Left Menu

I will talk to my advocates. Ruling out applying for a bail, in response to a question, he said, It is a big conspiracy...wait and see what all will come, this complaint is not a big thing.

Updated: 26-03-2021
Sex scandal: Will file compaint against Ramesh Jarkiholi, says woman in her third video statement

In a new twist to the ongoing probe into the sex scandal allegedly involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, the woman who is said to be in the purported video on Friday said she will be filing a complaint against the former Karnataka Minister through her advocate.

In her third video statement released Friday, the woman has said that he has got the courage to file a complaint because of the blessings of the people of the state and support she has got from the leaders of political parties and organisations.

''I have the blessing of the people of Karnataka, leaders of political parties and organisations are supporting me. For the last 24 days I was living with the fear of threat to my life. Today I have got some kind of courage,'' the woman has said in her video statement.

She said, ''with that courage and because of the support I have got, I'm today filing a complaint against Ramesh Jarkiholi through my lawyer Jagadish.'' The woman's lawyer is expected to meet SIT officials and city police commissioner Kamal Pant at his office later in the day, sources said.

Interestingly the fresh video from the woman comes a day after she had released her second video in which she had raised doubts over the credibility of the investigating agency (SIT) and sought protection for her family.

She had also requested Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, state Congress President D K Shivakumar, senior Congress MLA and former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, and women's organisations to provide security to her parents.

She had earlier released a video addressed to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking protection, and had also claimed that Jarkiholi had promised her job and later got the video clip released.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, let the woman give the complaint, the SIT will examine it legally and take further action.

Instructions have already been given to provide security to the woman if she comes forward and also to her parents, as requested by her, he said.

Reacting to the woman's statement about filing the complaint, Ramesh Jarkiholi said it is not a big issue and he was meantly ready for the legal battle.

''I'm in touch with my lawyers... let her give (the complaint) my lawyers are there and I'm capable...don't take tension, I have not taken any tension. I'm ready for it,'' he told reporters.

Responding to a question about the possibelity of a rape case being filed, Jarkiholi said, ''let her file...I too have options under law and I'm ready for it. Don't worry. I will talk to my advocates.'' Ruling out applying for a bail, in response to a question, he said, ''It is a big conspiracy...wait and see what all will come, this complaint is not a big thing. Complaint should have that day itself, it is coming now. It is a conspiracy.'' A day after news channels aired videos of the alleged sex scandal, Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led cabinet had resigned on March 3.

Jarkiholi has repeatedly claimed that he was innocent and that the video was ''fake''.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

