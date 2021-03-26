Left Menu

Nadda slams DMK-Cong alliance for scams, promoting dynastic politics

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on Friday slammed the DMK-Congress alliance for being involved in a number of scams and promoting dynastic politics.

ANI | Thrivaiyaru (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:36 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda adressing a public rally at Tamil Nadu's Thrivaiyaru. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on Friday slammed the DMK-Congress alliance for being involved in a number of scams and promoting dynastic politics. "We also need to remember DMK-Congress corruption and days of policy paralysis. That is why I say their alliance is 2G, 3G and 4G... 2G for corruption of two generations of Maran family, 3G for three generations of Stalin family and 4G for four generations of Congress Gandhi family," Nadda said while addressing a public meeting at poll-bound Tamil Nadu's Thrivaiyaru.

"We have to reject the DMK and Congress' dynastic politics. From Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala and from Gujarat to the Northeast, all parties have become dynast parties and only the BJP is an exception," the BJP chief said. Backing the party's alliance with AIADMK, Nadda said, "BJP with AIADMK will see to it that development works in the state should go forward."

He pointed out that in the 13th Finance Commission, Tamil Nadu has allocated only Rs 90,000 crore. "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, Tamil Nadu got Rs 19.5 lakh crore, nearly 500 times more for development," Nadda said. "This year, Rs 2 lakh crore have been allocated for the development of Tamil Nadu for 2021-22. Nirmala Ji and S Jaishankar, two important cabinet ministers, are also from Tamil Nadu," the BJP chief added.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

