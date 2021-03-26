Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan slams TMC's Sheikh Alam for his 'four new Pakistans' remark

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday lashed out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Alam over his "four new Pakistans" remark and said it has again exposed the true colours of the TMC.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:36 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan slams TMC's Sheikh Alam for his 'four new Pakistans' remark
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Image Credit: ANI

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday lashed out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Alam over his "four new Pakistans" remark and said it has again exposed the true colours of the TMC. "Reprehensible remarks by Sheikh Alam yet again exposes true colours of TMC. Communal polarisation and appeasement have been a strategy of Didi to remain in power. But, this time, Bengal won't let TMC's allegiance to anti-India ideology go unpunished," Pradhan said a day before the state witnesses the first phase of polling.

Alam made a controversial statement during campaigning, "We are 30 per cent and they are 70 per cent. They will come to power with the support of 70 per cent, they should be ashamed. If our Muslim population moves to one side, then we can create four new Pakistans. Where will 70 per cent of the population go?" The first phase of elections in West Bengal will be held on Saturday with both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking to outdo each other in poll promises and campaign rhetoric.

Thirty seats will go to the polls in the first phase and include all constituencies in Purulia and Jhargram and some constituencies from Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur. Elections to 294 constituencies in the state will be held in eight phases till April 29 and the results will be declared on May 2.

The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates including 21 women. TMC had won 27 out of these 30 seats in the 2016 elections and BJP was not a major player in the last polls. However, the party has gained in strength in the past five years and has emerged as the main challenger to the ruling party which has won two successive assembly polls. The BJP won 18 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against 22 won by the TMC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures rise as bank, energy stocks gain on recovery hopes

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as investors bought undervalued energy and bank stocks betting on what is expected to be the fastest economic growth since 1984, while awaiting inflation data later in the day.Wall Streets maj...

Voters being threatened in Nandigram: TMC tells EC

Trinamool Congress TMC raised concerns about the safety of voters in West Bengal to the Election Commission on Friday stating electorates are being intimidated and threatened in Nandigram, Bhagwanpur and Haripur. TMC MPs Derek OBrien and Ka...

Brazil's Butantan to seek trials of COVID-19 vaccine Butanvac, sources say

Brazils Butantan biomedical institute has developed a potential COVID-19 vaccine and on Friday will ask for regulatory approval to begin human trials, two sources familiar with the matter said. The potential new vaccine, Butanvac, was first...

Will Justin Theroux return for 'Sex and the City' revival? Here's his response

While fans are waiting with bated breath for the upcoming HBO Max Sex and the City revival, they cant help but wonder if actor Justin Theroux would return for the upcoming series. The star weighed in on whether he would join the reboot afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021