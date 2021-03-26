Congress announces candidates for Belgaum, Tirupati Lok Sabha bypolls

Congress announces candidates for Belgaum, Tirupati Lok Sabha bypollsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:54 IST
The Congress on Friday announced its candidates for the bye-elections in Tirupati and Belgaum Lok Sabha constituencies.
Party president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Chinta Mohan for the ensuing bye-election to Tirupati (SC) Parliamentary constituency of Andhra Pradesh, according to a statement.
The Congress president has also approved the candidature of Satish Jarakiholi for the bye-election to Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.
The bypolls will be held on April 17 and the counting will be held on May 2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belgaum Lok Sabha
- Tirupati
- Andhra
- Sonia Gandhi
- Lok Sabha
- Satish
- Chinta Mohan
- Congress
- Karnataka
ALSO READ
Srikanth Bureddy & Satish Saraf's fintech startup- Buddy Loan offers higher disbursal rate on personal loan application through AI
Ravneet Singh Bittu to lead Congress in Lok Sabha in ongoing budget session
Ravneet Singh Bittu to be leader of Congress in Lok Sabha in ongoing Budget Session
Ravneet Singh Bittu to be leader of Congress In Lok Sabha
Ravneet Bittu to assume charge as leader of Congress in Lok Sabha temporarily