Left Menu

Reject 'corrupt,' 'dynastic' DMK, Congress combine: Nadda

PTI | Tittakudi | Updated: 26-03-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 16:14 IST
Reject 'corrupt,' 'dynastic' DMK, Congress combine: Nadda

In a poll salvo, BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday accused the DMK and its key ally, the Congress party of corruption and slammed them for following 'dynasty politics.' The top Saffron party leader, at his poll rally here appealed to the people to support the AIADMK-BJP alliance to take forward the development work initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The growth initiatives of Modi should go forward and the 'dynastic' politics of the DMK and Congress parties should be rejected, he said.

Barring the BJP, a 'development' oriented party, all other political parties from Kashmir to Kerala and Gujarat to the North Eastern states have become family parties, he alleged.

''We have to reject dynastic parties and see that real democracy flourishes in Tamil Nadu also.'' Asking people to remember the corruption of the DMK and Congress parties when they were in power and the days of 'policy paralysis' at the Centre when the latter steered the union government, he alleged, the ''DMK-Congress alliance is 2G, 3G, and 4G.'' He alleged, 2G denoted corruption of Maran family (DMK) for two generations, 3G stood for graft of DMK chief M K Stalin's family for three generations and 4G for four generations of Congress-Gandhi family's corruption.

''Right from top to bottom, all are involved in scams and corruption,'' he alleged.

The three letters, DMK meant ''Dynasty, Money and Kattapanchayat (a Tamil word used to mean holding of kangaroo courts),'' and the Congress is a party that had always ignored local issues and sentiments of people, he alleged.

It was during Congress's stint at the Centre that the then Union Minister Jairam Ramesh came up with a notification against bull taming sport 'Jallikattu,' in Tamil Nadu, he said.

The DMK, a constituent of the United Progressive Alliance, was all along a spectator when this happened and today these two parties sought votes in Tamil Nadu.

Only after Prime Minister Modi took a clear stand favouring the sport and due to his intervention, Jallikattu was allowed, he claimed recalling an ordinance (of the Tamil Nadu government) in this regard.

Days ago, AIADMK top leader and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had hailed Modi as the ''real jallikattu hero.'' Ever since Modi became Prime Minister, incidents of shoot-out on Tamil Nadu fishermen stopped on the international border with Sri Lanka, he claimed.

Modi was also the first Prime Minister to visit Jaffna in the neighbouring country that witnessed bombardment during the 2009 civil war and the PM facilitated reconstruction of houses for the Tamil people there, he said.

Also, he deputed External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to Sri Lanka to ensure that the rights of Tamil minorities are protected, he said.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng, 2nd ODI: Rashid dismisses Kohli for the ninth time in international cricket

England spinner Adil Rashid on Friday dismissed India skipper Virat Kohli for the ninth time in international cricket and ended his 66-run knock in the ongoing second ODI here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Rashid has now b...

You must vote for a govt upholding Constitution, democratic priciples: Manmohan Singh tells people of Assam.

You must vote for a govt upholding Constitution, democratic priciples Manmohan Singh tells people of Assam....

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now EU turns up heat on AstrazenecaEU leaders voiced frustration on Thursday over a massive shortfall in contracted deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, as the third wave of in...

US STOCKS-Futures rise as bank, energy stocks gain on recovery hopes

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as investors bought undervalued energy and bank stocks betting on what is expected to be the fastest economic growth since 1984, while awaiting inflation data later in the day.Wall Streets maj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021