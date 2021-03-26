Left Menu

New COVID-19 SOPs in Goa by Saturday, says CM Sawant

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-03-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 16:33 IST
New COVID-19 SOPs in Goa by Saturday, says CM Sawant

Goa will draft new standard operating procedures (SOPs) by Saturday to tackle the COVID-19 situation in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in the Assembly on Friday.

He was responding to a calling attention motion by Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on the rise in number of cases over the past few days.

Khaunte said 32 staff of an offshore casino had been detected with the infection, and while they were shifted to a building, the casino was allowed to continue operations.

Health minister Vishwajit Rane said the staff would be moved out of the building and it will be denotified as a micro containment zone, while periodic testing of staff at the casino will be made mandatory.

The minister also ruled out making COVID-19 negative certificates mandatory for those flying into the state from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala etc as ''there is no guarantee that the certificate which they bring along is genuine''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Combination of AI with X-rays offer faster diagnostic tool for detecting COVID-19

During a recent study, a team of researchers in Brazil through various machine learning methods taught a computer program to detect COVID-19 in chest X-rays with 95.6 to 98.5 per cent accuracy. They published their results in IEEECAA Journa...

RRR makers unveil first look poster featuring Ram Charan as 'Alluri Sita Ramaraju'

The makers of the upcoming magnum opus RRR on Friday dropped their first character poster featuring Telugu actor Ram Charan Teja in a fierce look. This comes a day ahead of the 35-year-old actors birthday who will is set to play the lead ro...

PM Modi hands over Gandhi Peace Prize for Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to his daughter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020, being conferred by India upon Bangladeshs Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to his daughter Sheikh Rehana and the younger sister of premier Sheikh Has...

ED attaches assets in Kerala fake degrees on PMLA case

Assets worth Rs 1.6 crore of a Kerala-based education group chairman and his family have been attached in a money laundering case linked to alleged distribution of fake degrees, the Enforcement Directorate ED said on Friday.A provisional or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021