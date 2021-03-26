Kerala HC seeks EC's reply on Cong plea on bogus voters

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought an explanation from the Election Commission on a plea filed by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking to restrain fake and multiple entry voters from participating in the April 6 polls to the State assembly.

Considering the request made by counsel for Chennithala to hear the plea urgently, the court took up the matter at noon and sought the Election Commission's views.

The case has been posted for Monday.

In his plea, Chennithala sought criminal action against those responsible for fake and multiple entry of voters' names in 131 Assembly constituencies in the state.

He alleged that a scrutiny of the electoral roll would prove that there were more than 4,34,042 fake and multiple entry voters in these Assembly segments.

The Congress leader, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, submitted he was ''highly aggrieved by the gross lethargy and inaction'' of the poll panel in not taking action in pursuance of letters sent to them in rectifying the mistakes in the electoral roll.

He appealed to the court to issue an interim order directing the Election Commission to ensure that fake and multiple entry voters in the electoral roll are not permitted to vote in the assembly election.PTI COR TGB BN BN

