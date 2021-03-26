MP: Former Narsinghgarh MLA Siddhumal Khilwani dies at 95

Former MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Naringhgarh constituency Siddhumal Khilwani died of an old age-related ailment in Bhopal, family sources said on Friday.

Khilwani, 95, died on Wednesday night, and as per his wish, his body was donated to a private medical college and hospital after rituals on Thursday, they said.

The former MLA is survived by his wife and three sons, they said.

Khilwani got elected as an MLA for the first time in 1977 from Narsinghgarh seat on Janata Party ticket.

He defeated the former Congress MLA late Mangilal Bhandari.

In the 1980 Assembly elections, Khilwani defeated the erstwhile king of Narsinghgarh and former Goa Governor late Bhanu Prakash Singh from the same seat on the BJP ticket, the sources said.

In 1972, he contested unsuccessfully from the Jansangh on the same seat.

Associated with the RSS for long, Khilwani spent 19 months in jail during the Emergency, sources said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and senior BJP leader Bhagwandas Sabnani condoled the death, the party sources said.

