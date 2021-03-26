Left Menu

MP: BJP's Lodhi, Cong's Tandon to face off in Damoh bypoll

After he switched sides, the BJP picked him over Mallaiya.The state witnessed by-polls for 28 assembly seats last year after 25 Congress MLAs resigned in support of Jyotiraditya Scindia and joined the BJP. The saffron party won 19 seats.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:32 IST
MP: BJP's Lodhi, Cong's Tandon to face off in Damoh bypoll

Rahul Lodhi of the BJP and Ajay Tandon of the Congress will be the main contenders in the next month's Damoh assembly byelection in Madhya Pradesh.

Lodhi, sitting MLA who quit the Congress last year -- which necessitated the byelection -- was declared as candidate of the ruling BJP on Thursday.

While Tandon had already filed his papers for the April 17 election, Lodhi submitted his nomination papers on Thursday, party sources said.

Lodhi quit the Congress in October last year, days before the November 3 byelections to 28 seats. But the byelection in Damoh was announced by the Election Commission later, on March 16.

Counting of votes will take place on May 2 along with that for five states assembly elections.

Tandon had earlier contested assembly elections twice unsuccessfully against senior BJP leader Jayant Mallaiya.

Mallaiya had won from Damoh six times from 1990 to 2013.

In 2018, Lodhi defeated Mallaiya by a narrow margin of 798 votes to clinch the seat for the Congress. After he switched sides, the BJP picked him over Mallaiya.

The state witnessed by-polls for 28 assembly seats last year after 25 Congress MLAs resigned in support of Jyotiraditya Scindia and joined the BJP. The saffron party won 19 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ministry rushes teams to Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh for COVID-19 response

Union Ministry of Health Family Welfare has rushed two High-Level multidisciplinary teams to Chhattisgarh Chandigarh in view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported from the State and UT. These teams shall work with th...

Butantan seeks trials of Brazilian COVID-19 vaccine

Brazils Butantan biomedical institute will seek approval on Friday to begin human trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine, officials said, making it the first shot developed in the country to reach clinical testing. Sao Paulo Governor Joao ...

Combination of AI with X-rays offer faster diagnostic tool for detecting COVID-19

During a recent study, a team of researchers in Brazil through various machine learning methods taught a computer program to detect COVID-19 in chest X-rays with 95.6 to 98.5 per cent accuracy. They published their results in IEEECAA Journa...

RRR makers unveil first look poster featuring Ram Charan as 'Alluri Sita Ramaraju'

The makers of the upcoming magnum opus RRR on Friday dropped their first character poster featuring Telugu actor Ram Charan Teja in a fierce look. This comes a day ahead of the 35-year-old actors birthday who will is set to play the lead ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021