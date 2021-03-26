Left Menu

Maha: Cong stages protests against farm laws; warns of intensifying agitation

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:33 IST
Maha: Cong stages protests against farm laws; warns of intensifying agitation

The Congress on Friday staged protests in parts of Maharashtra against the Centre's three farm laws, with the party's state chief Nana Patole warning that it will intensify the demonstrations if the Narendra Modi government does not heed the farmers' stir near Delhi.

Patole, who led the party's hunger strike at Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya here, also hit out at the Centre over the rise in fuel prices and labour reforms.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Mumbai Congress president Ashok alias Bhai Jagtap and ministers Yashomati Thakur, Amit Deshmukh, Varsha Gaikwad and others also took part in the agitation staged in support of the Bharat Bandh call given by some farmers' bodies.

''The Narendra Modi government enacted the farm and labour laws after trampling on democratic values and traditions. There is anger across the country against the laws,'' Patole said.

He alleged that farmers' have been protesting near the Delhi border for the last four months, but the Modi government refuses to give up its ''obdurate'' approach.

More than 300 farmers have lost lives during the protest, he claimed.

''The Prime Minister has gone abroad (Bangladesh) today when the farmers' bodies have called a Bharat Bandh. This is arrogance. We will intensify protests if the Modi government does not take note of the farmers' stir,'' Patole said.

Noting that the Centre has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, Chavan said the Modi government should now frame new laws after holding a discussion with farmers.

''The new laws should be kept before the standing committee of the Parliament,'' he added.

Jagtap claimed that, compared to India, petrol and diesel are cheaper in Pakistan and Nepal. ''Loot is on in India,'' he alleged.

Other Congress ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government Balasaheb Thorat, Sunil Kedar, Satej Patil and Vishwajeet Kadam took part in the party's protests in Shrirampur (Ahmednagar district), Savner (Nagpur), Kolhapur and Sangli respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ministry rushes teams to Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh for COVID-19 response

Union Ministry of Health Family Welfare has rushed two High-Level multidisciplinary teams to Chhattisgarh Chandigarh in view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported from the State and UT. These teams shall work with th...

Butantan seeks trials of Brazilian COVID-19 vaccine

Brazils Butantan biomedical institute will seek approval on Friday to begin human trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine, officials said, making it the first shot developed in the country to reach clinical testing. Sao Paulo Governor Joao ...

Combination of AI with X-rays offer faster diagnostic tool for detecting COVID-19

During a recent study, a team of researchers in Brazil through various machine learning methods taught a computer program to detect COVID-19 in chest X-rays with 95.6 to 98.5 per cent accuracy. They published their results in IEEECAA Journa...

RRR makers unveil first look poster featuring Ram Charan as 'Alluri Sita Ramaraju'

The makers of the upcoming magnum opus RRR on Friday dropped their first character poster featuring Telugu actor Ram Charan Teja in a fierce look. This comes a day ahead of the 35-year-old actors birthday who will is set to play the lead ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021