Left Menu

Pondy polls:BJP manifesto promises host of measures for women's empowerment

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:47 IST
Pondy polls:BJP manifesto promises host of measures for women's empowerment

Puducherry, Mar 26 (PTI): Free education for girls from kindergarten to higher education, 50 per cent quota for women in local bodies, re-opening of textile mills and setting up of textile parks were some of the proposals made in the BJP's poll manifesto unveiled here on Friday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the manifesto titled 'BEST Puducherry' which meant Puducherry should become a 'business hub (B), education hub (E), spiritual hub (S) and tourism hub (T)'.

Some other proposals were: a 150-foot tall statue of Tamil poet Subramanian Bharathi, holding of world investors meet to attract investments for industrial development, steps to ameliorate the lot of poor fishermen, and development of ports and augmenting infrastructure.

Sitharaman said all the schemes that had not seen the light of the day all these years would be implemented with full speed if the BJP formed the government here after the April 6 Assembly election.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen that the Union Territory of Puducherry should develop and progress in every sector.

''The manifesto has been prepared after enlisting the views of a cross-section of the people,'' she said.

She said just like the farmers producers organisations ensuring reasonable remuneration to the ryots for their produce, a fishermen's producers organisation would be set up in Puducherry.

She said the fishermen in coastal belt here would be relieved of their hardships and during lean periods, a comprehensive welfare programme would be adopted for the betterment of fishermen.

The Union Minister expressed anguish over the government that was in power here had neglected the fishing harbour and since 2009, dredging operations were not taken up and consequently formation of sand and silt had rendered fishing operations impossible.

She said the welfare of fishermen and also the poorer sections would be taken care of once a BJP government was formed in Puducherry.

The Prime Minister had also been firm about ameliorating the lot of the fishermen and a separate Ministry for fisheries had also been created and its Minister Giriraj Singh was now on a tour of Karaikal.

She urged party functionaries to go door to door and hand over copies of the manifesto to the people explaining to them the need for the lotus (party symbol) to blossom in Puducherry.

Territorial Minister A Namassivayam, who joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in January, received the first copy of the manifesto from Sitharaman.PTI COR NVG BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Through war and pandemics, Hungary's oldest GP still finds joy in healing at 97

Hungarys oldest general practitioner at the age of 97 receives patients every day and administers COVID-19 vaccines with an unwavering devotion to his profession.Istvan Kormendi says he was inspired from his early childhood by the example o...

India to buy oil from cheapest supplier; Saudi min response 'undiplomatic': Pradhan

With Saudi Arabia giving cold shoulder to its plea for easing production controls, India on Friday said it will buy oil from any country that will give it at cheaper rates and on favourable business terms.Refiners in the worlds third-bigges...

Markets, hotels and restaurants to be closed on Holi in Nagpur

Markets, hotels and restaurants will be closed on Holi March 29 in Nagpur, as per the citys Municipal Commissioner. Markets, hotels and restaurants will be closed on Holi March 29 in Nagpur. Essential shops like vegetable, mutton, chicken e...

Ministry rushes teams to Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh for COVID-19 response

Union Ministry of Health Family Welfare has rushed two High-Level multidisciplinary teams to Chhattisgarh Chandigarh in view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported from the State and UT. These teams shall work with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021