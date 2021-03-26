BJP has edge in bypolls to 3 Assembly seats in Rajasthan due to Centre's policies: Poonia

The policies of the Centre and ideological issues such as the Ram temple and the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution will give the BJP an edge in the bypolls to three Assembly seats in Rajasthan, state unit chief of the party Satish Poonia said on Friday.

He said a complete farm loan waiver, unemployment and law and order will be the key issues in the bypolls.

Advertisement

The bypolls to the Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand Assembly seats will be held next month. While Rajsamand was held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the other two seats were represented in the Assembly by Congress legislators.

''We will get the benefit of the Centre's policies. People will also vote on the basis of ideological issues. Those who have a connect with the issues of Kashmir and Ram temple will vote for the party,'' Poonia told reporters here.

He said the atmosphere in the state is favourable for BJP and negative for the ruling Congress. ''Anti-incumbency has grown against the Congress government in Rajasthan. The Congress had to face a defeat in the panchayati raj elections. It was partially successful in some local bodies, but it got the advantage of delimitation. We are hopeful that the BJP will win the bypolls,'' Poonia said.

He said the saffron party has selected its candidates for the bypolls on the key factor of winnability.

The BJP has fielded Deepti Maheshwari, daughter of former minister Kiran Maheshwari, from Rajsamand, former MLA Ratanlal Jat from Sahara and former minister Khemaram Meghwal from Sujangarh.

The names of the candidates were announced on Thursday.

The Rajsamand seat was represented in the Assembly by Kiran Maheshwari.

The Sahara and Sujangarh (SC) seats were represented in the House by Congress MLAs Kailsh Trivedi and Bhanwarlal Meghwal.

While Meghwal, who was the social justice and empowerment minister in the Ashok Gehlot cabinet, died due to a brain stroke in November last year, Trivedi died of COVID-19 in October.

The polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on April 17 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)