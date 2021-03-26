Kerala HC approaches EC on petition by Ramesh Chennithala to delete multiple entries in electoral rolls

Kerala High Court has sought the view of the Election Commission on a petition filed by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking a directive to the Commission to delete or freeze 4,34,042 bogus and multiple entries of names in the electoral rolls for assembly elections in Kerala. Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday moved the Kerala High Court alleging the existence of bogus voters and double-entry of electors in the electoral rolls prepared for the upcoming State Assembly polls.

Chennithala seeks criminal action against, "those who are responsible for, including those who aided and abetted in breach of official duty in connection with the preparation of electoral roll which facilitated fake/multiple entries in the electoral roll published for the election to the Kerala Legislative Assembly". In his petition, he has alleged that "after the final electoral rolls for the 2021 Assembly elections were published on January 20, 2021, thousands of complaints were poured into the office of the petitioner alleging double votes, fake entries in the electoral rolls, illegal enrolment of votes in many times by single voter, multiple id cards etc."

Advertisement

The petition further said that "Unless those fake/multiple entry voters are restrained from participating in the poll and criminal action is launched against those who are responsible for fake/multiple entries and punished in accordance with the law, far-reaching consequences will be caused to the electoral system. After a preliminary enquiry conducted at ward level, it was found that the complaints were very genuine, warranting urgent remedial measures." Consequently, Ward Level Scrutiny Committees were constituted all over the state. The Committees assisted by an expert committee with specialized knowledge of software performed a comprehensive study, said the petition.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)