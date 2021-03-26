Left Menu

Kerala HC approaches EC on petition by Ramesh Chennithala to delete multiple entries in electoral rolls

Kerala High Court has sought the view of the Election Commission on a petition filed by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking a directive to the Commission to delete or freeze 4,34,042 bogus and multiple entries of names in the electoral rolls for assembly elections in Kerala.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:01 IST
Kerala HC approaches EC on petition by Ramesh Chennithala to delete multiple entries in electoral rolls
Visual of Kerala High Court. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala High Court has sought the view of the Election Commission on a petition filed by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking a directive to the Commission to delete or freeze 4,34,042 bogus and multiple entries of names in the electoral rolls for assembly elections in Kerala. Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday moved the Kerala High Court alleging the existence of bogus voters and double-entry of electors in the electoral rolls prepared for the upcoming State Assembly polls.

Chennithala seeks criminal action against, "those who are responsible for, including those who aided and abetted in breach of official duty in connection with the preparation of electoral roll which facilitated fake/multiple entries in the electoral roll published for the election to the Kerala Legislative Assembly". In his petition, he has alleged that "after the final electoral rolls for the 2021 Assembly elections were published on January 20, 2021, thousands of complaints were poured into the office of the petitioner alleging double votes, fake entries in the electoral rolls, illegal enrolment of votes in many times by single voter, multiple id cards etc."

The petition further said that "Unless those fake/multiple entry voters are restrained from participating in the poll and criminal action is launched against those who are responsible for fake/multiple entries and punished in accordance with the law, far-reaching consequences will be caused to the electoral system. After a preliminary enquiry conducted at ward level, it was found that the complaints were very genuine, warranting urgent remedial measures." Consequently, Ward Level Scrutiny Committees were constituted all over the state. The Committees assisted by an expert committee with specialized knowledge of software performed a comprehensive study, said the petition.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs EC on strict enforcing of covid related SOP in poll-bound TN

Chennai, Mar 26 PTI The Madras High Court on Friday directed the EC authorities to instruct their subordinates to strictly enforce the Standard Operating Procedures SOPs prescribed by the Health department, in view of the recentspurt in cov...

Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in first Bahrain GP practice

Max Verstappen set the pace in the first practice session of the Formula One season in Bahrain on Friday as his Red Bull team immediately lived up to expectations that have soared since testing. The Dutch youngster, who was fastest overall ...

(OFFICIAL)-U.S. health watchdog objects to Kraft Heinz ads targeting healthy foods (March 24)

A U.S. consumer advocacy group has filed a complaint against food and beverage major Kraft Heinz Co for disparaging healthy foods including broccoli, salmon and tofu in its advertisements from recent years.The Center for Science in the Publ...

Former Scottish first minister Salmond launches pro-independence party

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond on Friday launched a new pro-independence political party to run in May elections for Scotlands devolved parliament.Im announcing the public launch of a new political force the Alba Party, Salmond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021