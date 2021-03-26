US Domestic News Roundup: Jacob Blake sues officer who shot him in Kenosha; U.S. bail-bond insurers spend big to keep defendants paying and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Supreme Court weighs taking up major gun rights case

Advertisement

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday will discuss taking up a major new gun rights case involving a National Rifle Association-backed challenge to a New York state law that restricts the ability of residents to carry concealed handguns in public. The nine justices will discuss the case at their private weekly conference at a time of heightened concern about gun violence in the United States following a pair of mass shootings in a span of a week, one in Georgia and the other in Colorado, that killed a total of 18 people.

'Still a mess': Trauma haunts U.S. mass shooting survivors due to gaps in mental healthcare

Even now, more than two decades after the Columbine school shooting, survivor Heather Martin is trying to learn how to take care of herself. She struggled with her mental health for a decade before seeking professional help. There were dark days and years including intense trauma after the 9/11 attacks. Those struck more than two years after she barricaded herself in a Columbine classroom with 59 other students in 1999.

New York City deploying Asian undercover force to combat hate crimes

New York City plans to deploy an all-Asian undercover police team and expand community outreach in more than 200 languages to combat a rise in hate crimes against Asians, authorities said on Thursday. "If you are going to commit a hate crime in New York City, we will find you," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in unveiling the two-pronged plan to fight bias crimes.

Biden compares Xi to Putin, Republican voting restriction plans to segregation-era laws

President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday to push China to play by international rules, criticized his Republican opponents, and defended his policy to provide shelter to children crossing the U.S. border from Mexico at his first solo news conference since taking office. Appearing before reporters for more than an hour, Biden seemed well-prepared, read from written papers occasionally, and calmly took questions, a sharp contrast to the often raucous, combative news conferences held by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

Conservative news outlets, accused of election falsehoods, air disclaimers

Businessman Mike Lindell appeared on the cable network Newsmax last month and launched into a baseless conspiracy theory blaming a voting machine company for fraud in the 2020 presidential election. After muting Lindell's microphone, a Newsmax anchor told viewers that the My Pillow Inc founder's claims were unsubstantiated and unverified. The anchor then read a prepared statement that included: "Newsmax accepts the (election) results as legal and final."

U.S. bail-bond insurers spend big to keep defendants paying

Insurance companies have spent $17 million to defeat proposals to weaken or abolish the for-profit bail industry in the United States, a system that brings insurers $15 billion in business a year, according to a Reuters analysis of campaign contributions, company financial statements and interviews with more than three dozens experts on criminal justice, campaign finance or bail. The spending has jumped more than 10-fold since 2010 as insurers have led the industry's lobbying effort, targeting laws in more than a dozen states, the analysis shows. With anti-Asian hate in

U.S. rising, parents grapple over whether to talk to their children

After eight people were killed in last week's shootings at three Atlanta-area spas, including six women of Asian descent, Stefany Stuber sat down to talk to her seven-year-old daughter, Olivia. "I really felt like this was a time for me to speak up and address the situation, address the fact that this has been happening forever, forever and a day," said bartender Stuber, a 40-year-old Korean-American who lives in Philadelphia.

Dominion Voting Systems sues Fox News for $1.6 billion over election claims: AP

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, accusing the cable news network of falsely claiming the voting company rigged the 2020 election in order to boost its ratings, the Associated Press reported on Friday. Dominion, which has already sued former President Donald Trump's campaign, his former campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, argued Fox News "sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process," according to a copy of the lawsuit cited by AP.

At least five killed as tornadoes rip through Alabama, destroying homes

Several powerful tornadoes tore through northern Alabama on Thursday, killing at least five people, injuring dozens of others and destroying entire neighborhoods. The five confirmed fatalities were in Ohatchee, a town of about 1,200 people in the northwestern corner of the state where a twister ripped apart homes and downed trees and power lines, according to the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.

Jacob Blake sues officer who shot him in Kenosha last year

Jacob Blake Jr., the Black man from Kenosha, Wisconsin who was shot by a police officer last year and was left paralyzed from the waist down, has sued the cop who fired at him in a federal court. Blake was shot several times in the back in the presence of his young children in August, sparking several days of deadly protests against police brutality and racism in his hometown and across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)