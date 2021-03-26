Ouattara confidante Patrick Achi named Ivory Coast PM

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara named his close confidante Patrick Achi as prime minister on Friday, following the death of the West African nation's second premier in less than eight months.

Achi, Ouattara's former chief of staff, has served as interim prime minister since Hamed Bakayoko, 56, was hospitalised earlier this month with cancer. He died on March 10.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)