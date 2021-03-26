Left Menu

Chakma Autonomous District Council chairman removed via no- confidence motion

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:53 IST
Chakma Autonomous District Council chairman H Amaresh Chakma was removed through a no- confidence motion on Friday, officials said.

The motion was moved by executive member Mohan Chakma of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF).

Fifteen members - eight from the MNF and seven from opposition BJP voted in favour of the removal, in the first sitting of the council's budget session, an official release said.

Four MNF members, including chairman Amaresh Chakma, were absent during the voting.

Deputy Chairman Mohesh Boran Chakma, who conducted the proceeding of the sitting, announced that the CADC chairman has been removed by majority vote, it said.

Amaresh Chakma had successfully contested the council polls in April 2018 on an MNF ticket from Kamalanagar south constituency.

An official in the council's information and public relations department told PTI that the chairman has been accused of failing to maintain ''impartiality'', and was holding an important portfolio in the MNF, which was disapproved by other members.

The CADC was created in 1972 for the Chakma tribals living in the south-western part of Mizoram.

It has 20 elected members and four nominated members.

