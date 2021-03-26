Left Menu

Former Scottish first minister Salmond launches pro-independence party

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond on Friday launched a new pro-independence political party to run in May elections for Scotland's devolved parliament. "I'm announcing the public launch of a new political force: the Alba Party," Salmond said in a statement broadcast on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:41 IST
Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond on Friday launched a new pro-independence political party to run in May elections for Scotland's devolved parliament.

"I'm announcing the public launch of a new political force: the Alba Party," Salmond said in a statement broadcast on Twitter. "Alba will contest the upcoming Scottish elections as a list-only party under my leadership, seeking to build a super majority for independence in the Scottish Parliament."

Salmond, as leader of the Scottish National Party, led the devolved Scottish government for seven years until 2014 and helped drive growing support for Scottish independence. He was the most prominent pro-independence figure in the 2014 referendum in which Scots rejected splitting from the rest of the United Kingdom by 55%-45%.

