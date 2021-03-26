Sexual exploitation case: Unscrupulous methods to defame

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, facing probe in a sexual exploitation case, has said no matter how many unscrupulous methods are used to defame people and derail governments, truth will eventually come out.

His statement came after a section of media reported that the crime branch wing of the Kerala police, which probed the allegations of sexual exploitation against him by a prime woman accused in the solar scam, stated no evidence to corroborate the alleged offence could be obtained.

''No matter how many unscrupulous methods are used to defame people and derail governments, the truth eventually comes out. Politically motivated cases have been debunked and more importantly people know the truth,'' the senior Congress leader tweeted, tagging the media reports regarding the crime branch's findings in the case.

The crime branch has reportedly said no evidence could be obtained from his personal security regarding the presence of the victim or the accused at the official residence of the then chief minister on the alleged date of occurrence.

In January this year, the LDF government had decided to recommend a CBI probe into cases against Chandy and five others. The Congress had then termed it as a politically motivated move by the LDF government in the wake of Assembly polls, now scheduled on April 6.

The cases against the six persons, including Chandy, were registered over the past several years and investigated by the Crime Branch based on a complaint by the woman accused in the multi-crore solar panel scam during the previous UDF government that she was sexually exploited by them in 2012.

The allegations against Chandy, the then chief minister, was that he allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at his official residence in Thiruvananthapuram on September 9, 2012.

The crime branch report said the police personnel who were working as Personal Security of the then CM, the first accused in the crime, were recorded.

''But no evidence could be obtained from them regarding the presence of the victim or the accused on the alleged date of occurrence'', media reported quoting the crime branch's findings.

During the investigation, the service providers concerned informed the crime branch officials that the Call Data Record details were not available with them since more than seven years had lapsed.

The crime branch had registered the case on the basis of the woman's complaint on October 20, 2018 and her statement was recorded on October 27.

Reacting to the media reports regarding the crime branch's findings, the woman again claimed Chandy was present in his official residence when the alleged incident occurred.

She said the demand for CBI investigation was made as she was not satisfied with the crime branch probe.

In his reaction, Chandy said the rape case was registered without any evidence and as part of a political conspiracy.

Truth cannot be hidden for a long time, he said.

Besides Chandy, who is heading the 10-member election management panel of the party for the state assembly polls, cases were registered against Congress MPs K C Venugopal, Hibi Eden, Adoor Prakash and MLA A P Anil Kumar and BJP leader A P Abdulla Kutty.

The woman and her co-accused in the scam had allegedly duped several investors of crores of rupees by offering to set up solar panel units for them.

In a letter to the police commissioner on July 19, 2013, the woman had levelled charges of sexual misconduct and corruption against several Congress and UDF leaders, including Chandy, some of his ministers and two former Union ministers.

