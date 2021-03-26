Left Menu

Former president of Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress joins AAP

Pratima Betsy Coutinho, former president of the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress, formally joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday.She was welcomed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who called her one of the most dynamic young leaders of Goa.Goa wants change.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:06 IST
Former president of Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress joins AAP

Pratima Betsy Coutinho, former president of the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress, formally joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday.

She was welcomed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who called her ''one of the most dynamic young leaders of Goa''.

''Goa wants change. Goa wants young leaders like her to represent the 'aam aadmi' of Goa,'' Kejriwal said.

In a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said with the induction of Coutinho, the Aam Aadmi Party in Goa will receive a major fillip and her presence will instill confidence and add heft to the party.

''I have full confidence that the Aam Aadmi Party family in Goa will immensely benefit from Pratima Betsy Coutinho's grassroots experience,'' said Chadha.

Calling the AAP a ''breath of fresh air'', Coutinho said the immense work of the Aam Aadmi Party motivated her.

''The Aam Aadmi Party has its own ideology and the only hope. In Goa, we've tried all different political parties, who've worked only for their own benefit, but under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi party has worked for the common person,'' said Coutinho.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Van Tonder hits right note to beat Jazz in playoff and win Savannah Classic

Daniel van Tonder won his first European Tour title with a nail-biting playoff victory over Jazz Janewattananond at the Savannah Classic on Friday as overnight leader Justin Harding failed to clinch his second title in a week in Nairobi. Va...

'Gandhi siblings come for tourism to Assam; Priyanka plucks tea leaves that have'nt fully grown for photo session': Amit Shah

Taking a jibe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the siblings visit the poll-bound Assam for tourism. Accusing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi of staging photo-op, S...

'Bharat bandh' a big success, claims SKM

The 12-hour Bharat bandh called by farmers protesting the three agri laws was a big success, the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha said on Friday, and claimed that shutdown was observed in many parts of the country, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh...

German constitutional court puts ratification of EU recovery fund on hold

Germanys constitutional court said on Friday that the president may not sign off legislation ratifying the European Unions Recovery Fund as long as it was looking into an emergency appeal against the debt-financed investment plan. The state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021