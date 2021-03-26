Former president of Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress joins AAP

Pratima Betsy Coutinho, former president of the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress, formally joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday.

She was welcomed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who called her ''one of the most dynamic young leaders of Goa''.

''Goa wants change. Goa wants young leaders like her to represent the 'aam aadmi' of Goa,'' Kejriwal said.

In a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said with the induction of Coutinho, the Aam Aadmi Party in Goa will receive a major fillip and her presence will instill confidence and add heft to the party.

''I have full confidence that the Aam Aadmi Party family in Goa will immensely benefit from Pratima Betsy Coutinho's grassroots experience,'' said Chadha.

Calling the AAP a ''breath of fresh air'', Coutinho said the immense work of the Aam Aadmi Party motivated her.

''The Aam Aadmi Party has its own ideology and the only hope. In Goa, we've tried all different political parties, who've worked only for their own benefit, but under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi party has worked for the common person,'' said Coutinho.

