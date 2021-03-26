Gandhi embarks on second leg of campaign in Kerala, woos

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched the second leg of his campaign for the Kerala assembly polls on Friday, reaching out to youngsters and urging people to be cautious about those spreading hatred and engaging in violence.

He also attacked the Central and the LDF governments over the ''weak'' economic condition.

Gandhi, who reached the state by helicopter from Coimbatore on a two-day visit, addressed a series of meetings in Palakkad and Malappuram districts, despite the sweltering heat.

The Wayanad MP held roadshows in the Palakkad Assembly constituency, where two time MLA and Youth Congress president, Shafi Prambil, has beenpitted against 88-year-old 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, making hispoll debut on a BJP ticket and at Thrithalawhere sitting MLA V T Balaram, is locking horns with former Palakaad MP, M B Rajesh of the LDF.

''I congratulate theUDF for having many young candidates in theelection.The energy of the youth will drive our country in the right direction,'' the congress leader said in a Facebook Post.

The congress leader also held roadshows at Malampuzha and Chittur where S K Ananthakrishnan and Sumesh Achutan are the candidates.

Addressing a meeting at Ponnani, Gandhi asked the people to think about those who are spreading hatred and violence, before going to vote on April6.

''Think about those who spread hatred and violence.

Think about whether it will be useful for Kerala and India to be divided, to be angry. You have a history here.'' ''You have a particular traditionand understanding and use your wisdom to decide on who should win this election,'' Gandhi said at Ponnani in neighbouring Malappuram district, where youth leader A M Rohit has been fielded.

The Congress leader referred to the economic situation and unemployment prevailing in the country and asked ''what's the point of having a government'' which cannot provide jobs to its youngsters.

''Everybody understands about the unemployment situation of our country.Our economy, which was our strength, has been destroyed. What is the point of having a government which cannot give jobs to its youngsters? What's the point of having a government that loots the people? The duty of the government is to give a vision to the people.'' ''What sort of vision is being given to the youngsterswho are without jobs.What are you expecting them to do? You want them to sit at home?'' Gandhi asked.

He claimed the government was looting the people through farm bills, GST, petrol prices, among others, and asked the people what they were getting back in return? ''You are not getting a job, what areyou getting? Nothing. Just excuses,'' Gandhi said.

The Wayanad MP said 55 per cent of candidates fielded by his party this time are youngsters.

Earlier, addressing an election meeting at Palakkad, he said the economic condition of the country and the state was weak, and had worsened due to demonetisation and flawed GST.

''Both the governments have failed to revive the economy,'' Gandhi said.

Taking a swipe at the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, he said its attempt to revive the economy was like trying to start a car without filling petrol.

''We need to inject money into the economy.When we tried to introduce a job guarantee scheme, many said it was a waste of money.But later they had to accept that it boosted the economy,'' the congress leader said.

He claimed the NYAY scheme will inject money into the economy, enhancing the purchasing power of the common people, thus boosting the production sector.

''This will create new jobs,'' Gandhi added.

