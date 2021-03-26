Left Menu

Gandhi embarks on second leg of campaign in Kerala, woos

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:16 IST
Gandhi embarks on second leg of campaign in Kerala, woos

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched the second leg of his campaign for the Kerala assembly polls on Friday, reaching out to youngsters and urging people to be cautious about those spreading hatred and engaging in violence.

He also attacked the Central and the LDF governments over the ''weak'' economic condition.

Gandhi, who reached the state by helicopter from Coimbatore on a two-day visit, addressed a series of meetings in Palakkad and Malappuram districts, despite the sweltering heat.

The Wayanad MP held roadshows in the Palakkad Assembly constituency, where two time MLA and Youth Congress president, Shafi Prambil, has beenpitted against 88-year-old 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, making hispoll debut on a BJP ticket and at Thrithalawhere sitting MLA V T Balaram, is locking horns with former Palakaad MP, M B Rajesh of the LDF.

''I congratulate theUDF for having many young candidates in theelection.The energy of the youth will drive our country in the right direction,'' the congress leader said in a Facebook Post.

The congress leader also held roadshows at Malampuzha and Chittur where S K Ananthakrishnan and Sumesh Achutan are the candidates.

Addressing a meeting at Ponnani, Gandhi asked the people to think about those who are spreading hatred and violence, before going to vote on April6.

''Think about those who spread hatred and violence.

Think about whether it will be useful for Kerala and India to be divided, to be angry. You have a history here.'' ''You have a particular traditionand understanding and use your wisdom to decide on who should win this election,'' Gandhi said at Ponnani in neighbouring Malappuram district, where youth leader A M Rohit has been fielded.

The Congress leader referred to the economic situation and unemployment prevailing in the country and asked ''what's the point of having a government'' which cannot provide jobs to its youngsters.

''Everybody understands about the unemployment situation of our country.Our economy, which was our strength, has been destroyed. What is the point of having a government which cannot give jobs to its youngsters? What's the point of having a government that loots the people? The duty of the government is to give a vision to the people.'' ''What sort of vision is being given to the youngsterswho are without jobs.What are you expecting them to do? You want them to sit at home?'' Gandhi asked.

He claimed the government was looting the people through farm bills, GST, petrol prices, among others, and asked the people what they were getting back in return? ''You are not getting a job, what areyou getting? Nothing. Just excuses,'' Gandhi said.

The Wayanad MP said 55 per cent of candidates fielded by his party this time are youngsters.

Earlier, addressing an election meeting at Palakkad, he said the economic condition of the country and the state was weak, and had worsened due to demonetisation and flawed GST.

''Both the governments have failed to revive the economy,'' Gandhi said.

Taking a swipe at the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, he said its attempt to revive the economy was like trying to start a car without filling petrol.

''We need to inject money into the economy.When we tried to introduce a job guarantee scheme, many said it was a waste of money.But later they had to accept that it boosted the economy,'' the congress leader said.

He claimed the NYAY scheme will inject money into the economy, enhancing the purchasing power of the common people, thus boosting the production sector.

''This will create new jobs,'' Gandhi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Van Tonder hits right note to beat Jazz in playoff and win Savannah Classic

Daniel van Tonder won his first European Tour title with a nail-biting playoff victory over Jazz Janewattananond at the Savannah Classic on Friday as overnight leader Justin Harding failed to clinch his second title in a week in Nairobi. Va...

'Gandhi siblings come for tourism to Assam; Priyanka plucks tea leaves that have'nt fully grown for photo session': Amit Shah

Taking a jibe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the siblings visit the poll-bound Assam for tourism. Accusing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi of staging photo-op, S...

'Bharat bandh' a big success, claims SKM

The 12-hour Bharat bandh called by farmers protesting the three agri laws was a big success, the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha said on Friday, and claimed that shutdown was observed in many parts of the country, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh...

German constitutional court puts ratification of EU recovery fund on hold

Germanys constitutional court said on Friday that the president may not sign off legislation ratifying the European Unions Recovery Fund as long as it was looking into an emergency appeal against the debt-financed investment plan. The state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021