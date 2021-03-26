Rahul Gandhi targets LDF, Centre over unemployment in poll-bound Kerala

Accusing the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M)-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala, for unemployment in the state Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Left Front lets the youth of Kerala beg while giving jobs to its people. Addressing a gathering during campaigning for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, the Congress leader said, "Left Front allows the youth of Kerala to sit in front of the assembly, begging for jobs and while they beg for jobs, the Left Front gives its own people their jobs. Doesn't matter if you are a complete failure, if you're from Left Front, you get a job."

Further targetting the Centre over demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST), Gandhi alleged that the economy has become stagnant. "Demonetisation- money went from your pocket, GST- money goes from your pocket, prices go up it goes from your pocket. You keep giving, what are you getting back? You are not getting jobs, the economy is not moving, all you get is excuses," he said.

Gandhi further alleged, "What are you expecting the youth to do? You want them to sit home, sleep all day? Today Kerala is unable to give its youngsters a future. This is the reality of Kerala, this is the reality of India." Implementation of Nyay Yojana, Rs 6,000 monthly direct bank transfer to the poor, Rs 2,000 monthly allowance to homemakers and a minimum support price (MSP) for paddy, coconut, milk, rubber, pepper and cardamom were among the promises made by Gandhi to the people of Kerala ahead of the state Assembly polls.

"The first thing we are going to do to start Kerala's economy is bringing in the NYAY Yojna. We are going to put six thousand rupees every month, directly in the bank accounts of the poor. We are going to give two thousand rupees per month allowance to homemakers. We are going to give a minimum support price for paddy, coconut, milk, rubber, pepper and cardamom," promised Gandhi. Referring to the above-said promises Gandhi made, he stated that these will lead to the start of a positive economic cycle in the state.

The Congress leader said, "Once we do that, there'll be money in your pockets, which you'll use to buy things, demand will be created, people will need to make these things, factories will start working. Factories will employ people and a positive economic cycle will start." Terming his election campaign as the 'Correction Campaign' of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), Gandhi in a tweet said that the campaign is to correct the wrongdoings of the LDF government in Kerala

"Not just an election campaign- this is a UDF Correction Campaign to correct the wrongs done by LDF.#Kerala pivot for change," tweeted Gandhi earlier today while he was in Palakkad to campaign for the Kerala Assembly polls. Election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

