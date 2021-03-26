Bengal polls: Union Minister raises concerns against rising hooliganism in Nandigram

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday raised his concerns over growing 'hooliganism' in Nandigram and attempt to stop BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari from campaigning in the area ahead of the assembly polls. Pradhan visited the BDO office in Nandigram to raise his concerns towards EC officials.

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, "I met EC's Observer and Police Observer because we are concerned about the conduct of local Police. Despite our repeated pleas, hooliganism has increased here. Today our leader Suvendu Adhikari was scheduled to visit Kenda Mari." "Hooliganism has increased here at the behest of history-sheeter Sheikh Sufian, Abu Tahir, Sheikh Shahabuddin and Babul Akhtar. I met Observer regarding this. I have requested him for prompt police action so that such goons be monitored and taken into custody," he added.

Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest of West Bengal elections with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined BJP in December last year. Adhikari had earlier said that BJP will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram. The polling in Nandigram will take place on April 1, in the second phase of the upcoming Assembly elections.

TMC and BJP are at loggerheads in the poll-bound West Bengal. Meanwhile, a total of 732 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in the state for the first phase of elections, confirmed Vivek Dubey, Special Police Observer.

The first phase of the assembly polls will be kicked off on Saturday. In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go for polls. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

