'Bharat Bandh' evokes no response in Himachal Pradesh

The nationwide call for 'Bharat Bandh' by protesting farm unions under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha failed to evoke any response in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

Vehicular traffic was normal and business establishments remained open in almost all parts of the state.

However, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) held demonstrations at several district headquarters in the state, including capital Shimla, to reiterate their demand to repeal three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre.

In Shimla, the CITU state president Vijender Mehra addressed the protesters outside the DC's office where he demanded that the three farm laws should be repealed without any further delay and claimed that the Modi government is favouring capitalists.

In Chamba, there was no report of any impact of the bandh and the situation remained normal. Most farmers in the remote hilly region possess small land holdings.

However, a senior Congress leader of the area Kartar Singh Thakur has sought the withdrawal of the contentious farm laws.

In Hamirpur, there was no impact of 'Bharat Bandh' with workers of CITU holding a rally and a procession against policies of the central government. All offices worked normally and shops were open.

In Kullu, the 12-hour long nationwide protests on Friday by farmers evoked no response as day-to-day life was almost normal. Vehicular traffic across Kullu district was normal.

Similarly, there was no impact of 'Bharat Bandh' in Nurpur subdivision of Kangra district. All the shops were open and buses were also plying as usual.

