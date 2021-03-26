Left Menu

West Bengal gears for phase-I polling: 73 lakh+ voters, 191 candidates, 730 coys central force

As West Bengal gears up for the first phase of polling on Saturday, the Election Commission is prepared with all arrangements for the voting process put in place.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:53 IST
West Bengal gears for phase-I polling: 73 lakh+ voters, 191 candidates, 730 coys central force
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi As West Bengal gears up for the first phase of polling on Saturday, the Election Commission is prepared with all arrangements for the voting process put in place.

Thirty seats go to the polls in the first phase and include all constituencies in Purulia and Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur. The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates including 21 women.

In the first phase, the total number of general electorates is 7380942 in which there are 3752938 male voters, 3627949 female voters and 55 of the third gender. The total number of service electors are 11767. As many as 123393 electors are octogenarians and above. Further, 40408 electors are of persons with disabilities category. The list also includes three overseas electors.

The Election Commission has determined 10288 polling stations, in which 8229 are the main and 2059 as auxiliary. The Commission has appointed 21 general observers, nine expenditure observers and seven police observers.

For the first phase, 730 coys of central forces including 92 for Bankura, 169 for Purba Medinipur, 139 for Paschim Medinipur, 186 for Purulia and 144 for Jhargram have been deployed. Further, there are 10288 Control Units, 10288 Ballot Units and 10288 VVPAT. The commission has also made arrangements for 2560 reserved Control Units, 2787 reserved Ballot Units and 3492 reserved VVPAT.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 logs strongest day in over two weeks on commodity-linked boost

Mining and oil stocks helped Londons FTSE 100 index end a subdued week on a positive note on Friday, and higher February retail sales underpinned optimism over a swifter global economic recovery. The blue chip FTSE 100 index ended 1 higher ...

Millions in Brazil thrown back into poverty as pandemic aid dries up

Tatiana Araujo de Sirqueira, a 33-year old single mother of six, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are almost neighbors. But they inhabit different universes.Sirqueira lives by a landfill less than a mile from the Planalto presidential...

JSW Steel plans to achieve 45 MTPA capacity well before 2030 with BPSL acquisition: Sajjan Jindal

JSW Steel plans to achieve 45 million tonnes per annum capacity well before its target of 2030 as it marks its foray into the eastern region of the country with the acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd BPSL.In a letter to BPSL employe...

UEFA set to decide next week on 36-team Champions League "

Changing the Champions League to a 36-team format featuring games from 2024 could be agreed by UEFA next week, a member of its executive committee said Friday.Lars-Christer Olsson, who represents Europes domestic leagues on the UEFA ruling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021