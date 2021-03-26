Left Menu

Scotland's Salmond launches rival pro-independence party

The May 6 election is seen as a critical test of public sentiment in Scotland, and an opportunity for the Scottish National Party that Sturgeon leads to put fresh pressure on Johnson. "I'm announcing the public launch of a new political force: the Alba Party," Salmond said in a statement broadcast on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:58 IST
Scotland's Salmond launches rival pro-independence party

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond launched a new pro-independence party on Friday to run in May's parliamentary election, a move that could splinter the separatist vote by grabbing support away from Nicola Sturgeon, his protege turned foe.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly rejected calls for a fresh vote on Scottish independence following the last one in 2014 that resulted in a vote to stay part of the United Kingdom. Opinion polls in the last 12 months have shown historically high support for independence. The May 6 election is seen as a critical test of public sentiment in Scotland, and an opportunity for the Scottish National Party that Sturgeon leads to put fresh pressure on Johnson.

"I'm announcing the public launch of a new political force: the Alba Party," Salmond said in a statement broadcast on Twitter. "Alba will contest the upcoming Scottish elections as a list-only party under my leadership, seeking to build a super majority for independence in the Scottish Parliament."

As leader of the Scottish National Party, Salmond led the devolved Scottish government for seven years until 2014 and helped drive growing support for independence. He was the most prominent pro-independence figure in the 2014 referendum, in which Scots rejected independence by 55%-45%.

Salmond and current First Minister Sturgeon were close friends and allies, but they fell out after several women made sexual harassment complaints against him. Salmond was acquitted in 2020 of charges of sexual assault. He has portrayed himself as the victim of a conspiracy to drive him out of public life, and won 500,000 pounds in legal costs from the Scottish government after its handling of an investigation into his behaviour was ruled unlawful.

Salmond said the Alba Party would avoid splitting the pro-independence vote because it would encourage people to vote SNP in constituency-specific seats, but to vote for his new party where seats are allocated according to larger regional lists. He said this would lead to more pro-independence lawmakers in Scotland's parliament and add fresh momentum to the independence drive.

"Boris Johnson has already said no to the SNP proposals, he will find it much more difficult to say no to a parliament, and a country," Salmond said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 logs strongest day in over two weeks on commodity-linked boost

Mining and oil stocks helped Londons FTSE 100 index end a subdued week on a positive note on Friday, and higher February retail sales underpinned optimism over a swifter global economic recovery. The blue chip FTSE 100 index ended 1 higher ...

Millions in Brazil thrown back into poverty as pandemic aid dries up

Tatiana Araujo de Sirqueira, a 33-year old single mother of six, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are almost neighbors. But they inhabit different universes.Sirqueira lives by a landfill less than a mile from the Planalto presidential...

JSW Steel plans to achieve 45 MTPA capacity well before 2030 with BPSL acquisition: Sajjan Jindal

JSW Steel plans to achieve 45 million tonnes per annum capacity well before its target of 2030 as it marks its foray into the eastern region of the country with the acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd BPSL.In a letter to BPSL employe...

UEFA set to decide next week on 36-team Champions League "

Changing the Champions League to a 36-team format featuring games from 2024 could be agreed by UEFA next week, a member of its executive committee said Friday.Lars-Christer Olsson, who represents Europes domestic leagues on the UEFA ruling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021