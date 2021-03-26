Left Menu

Bengal polls: TMC, BJP workers clash in Kolkata's Bidhannagar

A scuffle allegedly broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Bidhannagar area in Kolkata on Friday when the candidates of both the parties arrived to file nominations for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:59 IST
TMC, BJP workers at Bidhan Nagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A scuffle allegedly broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Bidhannagar area in Kolkata on Friday when the candidates of both the parties arrived to file nominations for the West Bengal Assembly elections. Tensions broke out when TMC candidate Tapas Chatterjee and BJP candidate Samik Bhattacharya came for filling their nominations at Bidhannagar SDO office on Friday afternoon. A spat of words initiated between the rival camps leading to a clash.

The polling for the Rajarhat New Town and Rajarhat Gopalpur seats will be held on April 17 in the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections. TMC and BJP are at loggerheads ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal.The first phase of the assembly polls will be kicked off on Saturday. In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go for polls.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

