PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:15 IST
BJP chief Nadda holds roadshow in TN
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

BJP national president J P Nadda held a roadshow here on Friday and sought votes for his party candidate from Harbour constituency, Vinoj P Selvam for the April 6 Assembly polls.

Nadda targeted the DMK and Congress parties over corruption and canvassed votes for his party nominee Selvam in the narrow lanes of Sowcarpet, in downtown Chennai, where a large number of natives of northern states live.

Enthusiastic residents and supporters showered flower petals on his campaign vehicle and he addressed the people in Hindi.

Nadda and partymen raised the 'Vetri Vel-Veera Vel' slogan.

'Vetri Vel-Veera Vel' is a war cry of yore and it is similar to 'Har Har Mahadev.' Tamil words 'Vetri' and 'Veera' denotes victory and valour respectively and 'Vel' is the spear like weapon of Lord Muruga also hailed as Karthikeya by devotees.

He was accompanied by AIADMK leader and ruling party candidate from nearby Royapuram segment, D Jayakumar.

Elsewhere, Nadda said the AIADMK worked for regional aspirations with a nationalist outlook since the days of its founder and late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran.

The Chennai Central Railway Station has been renamed after him, he said.

Ahead of his roadshow here, he addressed public meetings at Tittakudi (candidate D Periyasamy) and Thiruvaiyaru (Poondi S Venkatesan) constituencies in Cuddalore and Thanjavur districts.

Hailing the backing of Prime Minister Modi to Tamil Nadu, he congratulated the AIADMK government for managing the COVID-19 pandemic well.

He also outlined his party's poll manifesto like handing over 'Panchami' lands to Dalits and handing over the administration of Hindu temples to a separate body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

