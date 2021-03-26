Left Menu

CAA was brought to divide people of country, Kerala CM attacks Centre

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, (CAA) was brought to divide the people of the country and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had openly protested against it.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:27 IST
CAA was brought to divide people of country, Kerala CM attacks Centre
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, (CAA) was brought to divide the people of the country and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had openly protested against it. Addressing the Left election rally in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan said, "CAA was brought to divide people. These are part of attempts to create fear. Those who are living for many years in the country are now being told they don't have the right to live here. When CAA was brought LDF the government did not have any doubt to declare that it will not be implemented in Kerala."

Alleging that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh cannot tolerate anyone whose religious beliefs are different from Hindutva, he said the attack of nuns on a train in Uttar Pradesh is a case in point. "First, the problem was food and after that clothes. In Uttar Pradesh, those people who wore a particular dress were targeted. Nuns were harassed on a train. These kind of incidents should never happen in a country like ours. We have religious freedom. But the Sangh Parivar cannot tolerate those who have other religious beliefs."

"This election in Kerala has national importance. The reason is that due to the situation that the country is going through. There are attempts to weaken the democratic process and weaken secular values in the country. Those who want to uphold the secular fabric of the country are looking at Kerala," said Vijayan. "Whenever there were attempts to create a communal divide in the country or divide people Kerala LDF government has stood against this,' he added.

Alleging the central government was protecting those attacking the secular value of the country Vijayan said, "There are forces that try to attack the secular values of the country. But the Central Government is trying to protect those." Attacking Congress, Vijayan said the leadership of congress led to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s growth in the country.

"In India, with the ease of changing shirts, Congress leaders are joining BJP. After winning elections, Congress MLAs are joining BJP. In Kerala too the situation is that some of Congress have joined BJP. It was Congress leadership that created a situation for the BJP to grow in the country. By loosening the secular values Congress presented a chance for the BJP to grow in the country," said Vijayan. Vijayan also asserted that only the LDF can stop BJP in the state.

"Only LDF can stop BJP. This person who is happy with the LDF government knows. LDF will come back to power," said Vijayan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 36,902 new cases, 112 deaths

Maharashtra reported 36,902 new positive cases, 17,019 discharges and 112 deaths on Friday, as per the State Health Department. With this, the total cases in the state surged to 26,37,735 including 2,82,451 active cases and 23,00,056 total ...

FTSE 100 logs strongest day in over two weeks on commodity-linked boost

Mining and oil stocks helped Londons FTSE 100 index end a subdued week on a positive note on Friday, and higher February retail sales underpinned optimism over a swifter global economic recovery. The blue chip FTSE 100 index ended 1 higher ...

Millions in Brazil thrown back into poverty as pandemic aid dries up

Tatiana Araujo de Sirqueira, a 33-year old single mother of six, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are almost neighbors. But they inhabit different universes.Sirqueira lives by a landfill less than a mile from the Planalto presidential...

JSW Steel plans to achieve 45 MTPA capacity well before 2030 with BPSL acquisition: Sajjan Jindal

JSW Steel plans to achieve 45 million tonnes per annum capacity well before its target of 2030 as it marks its foray into the eastern region of the country with the acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd BPSL.In a letter to BPSL employe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021