Left Menu

EC prohibits conduct, publishing of exit polls between March 27 and April 29

The Election Commission of India has issued a notice on Friday prohibiting the conduct and publishing of results of any exit polls between the period 7 am on March 27 and 7

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:29 IST
EC prohibits conduct, publishing of exit polls between March 27 and April 29
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India has issued a notice on Friday prohibiting the conduct and publishing of results of any exit polls between the period 7 am on March 27 and 7:30 pm on April 29, 2021 for the poll-bound states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Assam is scheduled to go to polls in three phases with polls due on March 27, April 1 and April 6 for the 126 constituencies across 33,530 polling stations covering more than 2.33 crore electors.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly and 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be also held on April 6. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29.

The counting of votes in all these states and the UT will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 36,902 new cases, 112 deaths

Maharashtra reported 36,902 new positive cases, 17,019 discharges and 112 deaths on Friday, as per the State Health Department. With this, the total cases in the state surged to 26,37,735 including 2,82,451 active cases and 23,00,056 total ...

FTSE 100 logs strongest day in over two weeks on commodity-linked boost

Mining and oil stocks helped Londons FTSE 100 index end a subdued week on a positive note on Friday, and higher February retail sales underpinned optimism over a swifter global economic recovery. The blue chip FTSE 100 index ended 1 higher ...

Millions in Brazil thrown back into poverty as pandemic aid dries up

Tatiana Araujo de Sirqueira, a 33-year old single mother of six, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are almost neighbors. But they inhabit different universes.Sirqueira lives by a landfill less than a mile from the Planalto presidential...

JSW Steel plans to achieve 45 MTPA capacity well before 2030 with BPSL acquisition: Sajjan Jindal

JSW Steel plans to achieve 45 million tonnes per annum capacity well before its target of 2030 as it marks its foray into the eastern region of the country with the acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd BPSL.In a letter to BPSL employe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021